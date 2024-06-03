Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's adorable moment at airport in Mumbai goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. One glimpse of the star kid is enough to grab everyone's attention. The couple returned to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise party. The video of an adorable moment between the father-daughter duo is now going viral.

In the video, Raha can be sitting on father Ranbir Kapoor's lap and curiously looks at the paps. At the end, she cutely gives a smile towards the camera. Netizens couldn't contain their happiness and commented in the comment section how adorable she looked. One user wrote, "The best father ever". Another user wrote, "Such a sweet girl". "So cute", wrote the third user.

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. This was around the time when their flick Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was about to release worldwide. Soon after their wedding, the duo announced their pregnancy and they were blessed with a baby girl, which they named Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. The star cast will also include Sai Pallavi. He also has the sequel of Animal in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.

Also Read: Tik Tik Tik to Uunchai: 6 films of Sarika Thakur establishing her versatility | Birthday Special

Also Read: Trade association revokes honour awarded to veteran actor Robert De Niro for THIS reason