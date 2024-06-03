PM Modi writes letter, says 'Bharat's development trajectory fills us with pride, glory'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi concludes his 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter addressed to the people of India, hailed India's development, asserting country's progress fills everyone with pride and glory. The letter comes up after PM Modi's 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari.

"The biggest festival of democracy, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, are concluding today in our nation, the Mother of Democracy. After a three-day spiritual journey in Kanniyakumari, I have just boarded the plane for Delhi. Through the day, Kashi and numerous other seats have been in the midst of voting," PM Modi wrote in his letter.

The development trajectory of Bharat fills us with pride and glory, but at the same time, it also reminds the 140 crore citizens of their responsibilities, he added.

"Now, without wasting a single moment, we must step forward towards greater duties and larger goals. We need to dream new dreams, convert them into reality and begin living those dreams. We must see Bharat’s development in a global context, and for this, it is essential that we understand Bharat’s internal capabilities. We must acknowledge Bharat’s strengths, nurture them, and utilize them for the benefit of the world. In today's global scenario, Bharat’s strength as a youthful nation is an opportunity from which we must not look back. The world of the 21st century is looking towards Bharat with many hopes. And we will need to make several changes to move forward in the global scenario. We also need to change our traditional thinking regarding reform. Bharat cannot limit reform to just economic reforms. We must move forward in every aspect of life towards the direction of reform. Our reforms should also align with the aspirations of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047," PM Modi said.

We must also understand that reform can never be a unidimensional process for any country, he added.

"Therefore, I have laid out the vision of reform, perform, and transform for the country. The responsibility of reform lies with leadership. Based on that, our bureaucracy performs, and when the people join in with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, we witness a transformation taking place. We must make excellence the fundamental principle to make our country a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We need to work quickly in all four directions: Speed, Scale, Scope, and Standards. Alongside manufacturing, we must also focus on quality and adhere to the mantra of 'zero defect-zero effect'," his letter mentioned.

PM Modi recalls his Lok Sabha campaigns

"My mind is filled with so many experiences and emotions... I feel a boundless flow of energy within myself. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are the first in the Amrit Kaal. I began my campaign a few months ago from Meerut, the land of the First War of Independence of 1857. Since then, I have traversed across the length and breadth of our great nation. The final rally of these elections took me to Hoshiarpur in Punjab, the land of the great Gurus and a land associated with Sant Ravidas Ji. After that, I came to Kanniyakumari, at the feet of Maa Bharti," it read further.

It is natural that the fervour of the elections was echoing in my heart and mind and the multitude of faces seen in rallies and road shows came in front of my eyes, he recalled in his letter.

"The blessings from our Nari Shakti…the trust, the affection, all of this was a very humbling experience. My eyes were getting moist... I entered into a ‘sadhana’ (meditative state). And then, the heated political debates, the attacks and counter-attacks, the voices and words of accusations which are so characteristic of an election…they all vanished into a void. A sense of detachment came to grow within me...my mind became completely detached from the external world," the PM stated.

