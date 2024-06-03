Mr and Mrs Mahi box office: Rajkummar-Janhvi starrer shows upward trend, mints THIS much on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor recently released in theatres and is minting good numbers at the box office. Ever since its release, the film has created quite a stir amongst the netizens. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned about Rs 5.50 cr in India on its third day, taking its total collection to Rs 16.85 cr. Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 22.24% Hindi Occupancy in Theatres. In the National capital region, the film has an overall 21.25% occupancy in theatres.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 10.61%

Afternoon Shows: 26.53%

Evening Shows: 32.27%

Night Shows: 19.53%

According to India TV's Sakshi Verma, "Mr and Mrs Mahi is undoubtedly a big opportunity for the new filmmaker as well. Being backed by Dharma Productions, Sharan had the most of things but only if he made full use of it. Mr and Mrs Mahi is a slow film with a very predictable plot.

Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is successfully running in theatres. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. After that, she'll be seen opposite Ram Charan in his next untitled film.

Also Read: Sholay to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 5 films featuring Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan | Wedding Anniversary

Also Read: Raveena Tandon BREAKS silence on attack against her in Mumbai, shares statement on Instagram