LSD 2 first look out: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for Valentine's Day release

Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are all set to reunite after 13 years for LSD 2: Love Sex aur Dhokha 2. Kapoor unveiled the first look of the film on Friday which hints at social media addiction in recent times. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on February 16, 2024, during Valentine's Day.

Sharing the poster of LSD 2, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA!

#LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."

Have a look at LSD 2 poster here:

The star cast for LSD 2 includes Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia who impressed Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The film will mark Ahluwalia's Bollywood debut. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha hit the theatres in 2010. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Anshuman Jha in titular roles. The plot of the film revolved around an honour killing case captured by hidden cameras, an MMS scandal, and a casting couch victim. Given the new poster, LSD 2 highlights the life of digitally obsessed people in the world of the web.

It should also be noted that LSD 2 will clash with Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film starring Ajay Devgn. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

