Alia Bhatt's goofy video with Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan | Watch

Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The makers had already unveiled the trailer at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. While we all wait for August to come, Alia recently shared a cute and goofy reel with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and the fans are reeling with excitement.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a short clip from an event. It showcases Alia joining her hand with Gal Gadot to form the shape of a heart. And that's when Jamie Dornan comes and breaks it up with a knuckle. It's interesting to note that the trio laughed unanimously together toward the end of the clip.

The actress wore a shiny green dress in the reel. She wrote in the caption, "A lot of heart @jamiedornan with a stone #HeartOfStone @gal_gadot". The humourous reel surely tickled the funny bones of the fans as evident from the comments they left on Alia's post.

Heart of Stone will tell the story of Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Quarter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences which involve flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying the tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter's most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over the phone. Heart or no heart, I am coming for you.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film sees her reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, and is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.

