Days after Tejashwi Yadav's 'kuchh bada hoga' claim, Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi

In a surprising turn of event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday. The Bihar CM is also scheduled to call on Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar government's demand for special status and special package for the state may be discussed, sources said.

Besides, the demand for an increased share of central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they added.

Bihar to witness something major: Tejashwi

On May 30, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav triggered speculations after claiming that "something major" will take place, after Lok Sabha results are out, in Bihar where Nitish Kumar seemed to be "not going along well" with ally BJP.

Yadav, who lost the Deputy CM's post as a result of Kumar's abrupt return to the NDA in January this year, made the claim while interacting with journalists in Patna.

"Ever since I made the prediction that chacha (uncle) will take a big decision after Lok Sabha polls, he has not been going out to campaign", pointed out Yadav, referring to a claim he had made a couple of days ago.

"I have also learnt that it is the Governor who is holding meetings with officials and issuing instructions. On the election front, the BJP and the JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats, with no synergy", alleged the RJD leader.

"All these things confirm my apprehension that after June 4 Bihar is going to witness something big (kuchh bada)", said Yadav.

Interestingly, ever since Kumar quit the 'Mahagathbandhan' helmed by the RJD, the RJD leader refrained from making a frontal attack on the JD(U) president.

After ill-health caused Kumar to excuse himself from visiting Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filing his nomination papers, the RJD leader claimed that the JD(U) boss wanted the BJP to be defeated and "his blessings are with me" even though the alliance had come to an end.

