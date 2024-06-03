Bowl of curd can protect your body from heat stroke, dehydration; know right time to eat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bowl of curd can protect your body from heat stroke and dehydration.

You must be well aware of the benefits of eating curd. But, do you know that some benefits of eating curd are associated with the timing of eating it? Eating curd at different times can give different types of benefits it is considered to be a brain booster in breakfast, and it prevents bloating in lunch. Also, eating it at night promotes serotonin and helps in better sleep. But, today we will only talk about the benefits of eating curd in summer breakfast.

Benefits of eating 1 bowl of curd daily for breakfast

Body will remain cool: Eating 1 bowl of curd every day for breakfast can help reduce the heat in your stomach. Yes, curd has a cooling effect and it helps in balancing the temperature. So, when you go out after eating curd, whatever the temperature is outside, the body tries to balance itself accordingly and keep itself cool.

You will be protected from dehydration: There is news of heat waves and heat waves everywhere. In such a situation, eating 1 bowl of curd every day can protect you from heat waves and dehydration. When there is a lack of water in the body, then due to strong sunlight and hot winds, one becomes a victim of a heat wave. In this situation, consuming curd can help in avoiding heat waves and increasing hydration in the body. So, to avoid heat waves and dehydration, you should eat curd for breakfast.

The digestive system will be strengthened: Curd contains good bacteria which are helpful for the stomach. These bacteria speed up the digestive system and prevent problems like diarrhoea. Apart from this, they speed up metabolism.

What is the right time to eat curd?

So in the summer season, you can consume curd anytime. You can include it in your breakfast. You can include it in your lunch. You can eat it with raita in the evening. But if you have a problem with a cold and cough then avoid eating curd at night.

