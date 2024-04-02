Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer passes Monday test with flying colours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 4 is out now

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi as 'The Goat Life', is doing well at the box office. This film has collected a total of Rs 35.6 crore at the domestic box office in five days. Talking about the earnings across the country, the film collected Rs 7.6 crore on the first day i.e. 28th March. After this, the film collected Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 7.75 crore, Rs 8.7 crore and on Monday (April 1) the film collected Rs 5.3 crore.

Aadujeevitham beats Crew

If we look at it in terms of crew, Aadujeevitham has done better than that on Monday. If we include the figures of overseas earnings, then Aadujeevitam has crossed the figure of Rs 50 crore. This information was given by the film's actor Prithviraj Sukumaran himself. He shared a poster that read, “Worldwide Gross Collection ₹50 Crore + Thank you all for your support and love.”

What is Aadujeevitam?

Made under the direction of National Award-winning director Blessy, this film stars Amala Paul and KR Gokul along with Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib Al Balushi and Rikabi. Based on Benjamin Benjamin's 2008 novel Aadujeevitham, the film tells the true story of a man named Najeeb from Kerala who moved to the Gulf for work in the early 90s. The film shows how he gets trapped in a deserted area among goats in the desert. The film shows his desperation to go back home.

Talking about Aadujeevitam, Blasey told ANI, "The biggest challenge I faced was that The Goat Life is a topic with universal appeal and I had to stay true to its storytelling. The novel is based on some real events and I want to enthrall the audience every moment that something incredible has happened to someone. Truth has never been so different from fiction."

