'Aadhi picture me ro kar chali gayi': Congress leader lashes out Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been making waves on social media and at the box office, but the excessive violence shown in the movie is not going down well with a section of viewers. Raising the same issue in the Parliament, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan on Thursday asserted that movies with such themes promote violence and misogyny in society. While speaking about the blockbuster Arjan Vailly song which has been topping the chart since its release, the Rajya Sabha Member said it is shameful to depict the history of Arjan Vaili in the background song of Gangwar.

"My daughter, other left the theatre crying"

"Cinema is considered a mirror of society. We have grown up watching movies and they have an impact on society, especially in the lives of young people. Nowadays, some movies are being made that depict a lot of violence. Recently, there was a movie called 'Animal.' I cannot tell you that my daughter and many other girls studying in college with her walked out of the hall in tears after watching half of the movie", the Congress leader claimed.

Swanand Kirkire criticises Animal

Earlier Swanand Kirkire, a Bollywood lyricist and poet had blasted the makers of Animal on X. He said,"After watching the movie 'Animal' today, I genuinely felt compassion for the women of today's generation. Another new kind of man has been created for you, who is even more frightening, doesn't respect you at all, and considers his effort to subjugate, oppress, and take pride in it as his endeavor."

"I have learned a lot from films like Shantaram's - 'Aurat,' Gurudutt's - 'Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam,' Hrishikesh Mukherjee's - 'Anupama,' Shyam Benegal's - 'Ankur' and 'Bhumika,' Ketan Mehta's - 'Mirch Masala,' Sudhir Mishra's - 'Main Zinda Hoon,' Gauri Shinde's - 'English Vinglish,' Bahl's - 'Queen,' Sujeet Sarkar's - 'Piku,' and others in Hindi cinema. These films taught me how a woman, her rights, and her autonomy should be respected. Despite understanding and addressing these issues consciously, there are still many shortcomings in this centuries-old mindset. I don't know if I have succeeded or not, but I continue to strive to improve myself consistently. Thanks to all of cinema", he added. Animal enters Rs 500 cr club after Day 6 The film continues its unstoppable streak, breaking significant box office records even six days into its theatrical release. In just one week, the directorial venture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has accomplished yet another milestone, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.

