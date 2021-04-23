Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITAD 500 workers recreate Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel, Gateway of India sets in Hyderabad for Adivi Sesh's Major

Adivi Sesh's Major, the movie on 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been the talk of the town ever since its teaser dropped. Major Unnikrishnan, 31, lost his life while battling terrorists at the Taj Palace hotel in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in 2008. ​The recently released teaser of the film has become a rage and has set high expectations among the movie buffs. Production designer Avinash Kolla who has worked for an award-winning film like Mahanati, has erected six sets including The Gateway of India, Taj Mahal Palace hotel at a private studio in Hyderabad.

The Taj Hotel set which was built by as many as 500 people over ten days has become the talk of the Telugu film industry. The makers did not compromise on this set since they believe the hotel itself is a character in the story. The hotel set has been erected for various films in Bollywood but this is said to be the most comprehensive one with extensive research. They have used wood, fibre, and iron to construct a 120-feet edifice representing the five-storey-ed hotel.

Bringing more authenticity to the interiors, they added the grand staircase, statue of Tata, and some iconic paintings of MF Hussain.

The counter-terror operations were pictured on a massive scale in this set. We already got to see some of that great work in the teaser.

Sony Pictures, Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu’s GMB entertainment, and A+S Movies are jointly bankrolling this film which has Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhitha Dhulipalla appearing in important roles.

