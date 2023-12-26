20 years of Ronit Roy and Neelam, couple renew wedding vows | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam

It's the season of weddings and celebrations.Ronit Roy who is known for portraying iconic roles in Television renewed his wedding vows with his wife Neelam on the occasion of their 20th marriage anniversary. Ronit Roy took to social media to share a series of video clips of them getting married again.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi se karoonga! Happiest 20th anniversary my love. Fans thronged the comment section to express their love and showered their blessings on the couple. One user said, "Matlab mai to aapki bahut badi fan hu... par aab lag raha real love bhi hota hai.." Another user said, "Lots of good wishes Mr Bajaj. This is inspiring. Hope this becomes a new trend in this new world of broken relationships n divorce. Celebrities too wished them with so much love. Manisha Koirala said, "Congratulations.. both of you lovely people". Bhagyashree said, "God bless you both"

For the unversed, Ronit and Neelam got married in 2003 after dating for over 3 years. They have two kids, a daughter Aador and a son Agastya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit Roy's latest releases were Bloody Daddy and Farrey. In Bloody Daddy, he played the role of Sikandar Chowdhary, who is involved in drug smuggling. In Farrey, he played the role of Ishrat Kada. He is best known as Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a middle-aged business tycoon from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He later replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and played the role of Mihir Virani.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: 'She was the one to...', netizens doubt Ayesha Khan's claims about Munawar Faruqui

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding diaries: Actor-Filmmaker shares pictures from nikah ceremony

Latest Entertainment News