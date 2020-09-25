2 months of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi shares emotional post in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory

It has been more than 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. But his family, fans and friends keep sharing pictures and videos of the late actor in his memory. Recently, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi uploaded an emotional post for Sushant after their film Dil Bechara completed 2 months.
The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video in the loving memory of Sushant. The video comprises the stills and clips from the scenes of the film. She captioned her post saying:
"#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory."
#2MonthsOfDilBechara 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love.🖤 Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It’s what it was meant to do. The journey’s been anything but easy. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory 🙏 Gratitude•Peace•Strength•Positivity _______________ @swastikamukherjee13 @castingchhabra @sahilvaid24 @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @hridaygattani @roo_cha @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #DilBechara
Sanjana Sanghi has been actively sharing BTS pictures and videos with Sushant from the sets of her film. Also, the actress has posted a lot of posts in the memory of the late actor.
Take a look at the old posts of Sanjana Sanghi here;
. •An Open Letter to Kizie• My Dearest Kizie Basu, Just as you wrote to Abhimanyuveer, here I am, writing to you, after being, becoming and creating you. You’ve caused me emotional turmoil, you’ve caused me mental and physical exhaustion, and nights spent wide awake lost in your thoughts - but you’ve given me so much more in return. Your pain, your despair, your selflessness, your love - is far deeper and greater than you should ever have experienced at your age, and that’s why you Kizie, are far greater and beyond your years. You have taught me strength, you have taught me patience, resilience, and you have taught me to never ever lose hope. You have taught me that just because people may not understand you, and the depth of your emotion, does not mean you should ever stop feeling them. You taught me that the death of someone you love can never mean the death of that love. You’re so beautifully broken Kizie Basu, if only you knew that a world full of millions now love you. But you’ve always been oblivious to how beautiful and special you are, and that’s what makes you, so imperfectly perfect. Your best kept secrets are now out for the world to know - your obsession with AV, your dislike for Sandesh, your fear of death, your being fractured from within but trying your best to appear woven together and complete from the outside, but most importantly - your limitless, unconditional, undying, and passionate love for Immanuel Rajkumar Junior. Your’s and Manny’s mystical timeless love is the least you both deserve. It first took months of relentless work and preparation to become you, and now letting you go has been simply impossible. You have both wounded, and healed me Kizie Basu - but you have made me want to tell stories for the rest of my life. Seri? ❤️ Yours forever, Sanjana Sanghi 18/08/2020 #SushantSinghRajput 🙏@castingchhabra @roo_cha @suprotimsengupta @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @arrahman @sahilvaid24 @swastikamukherjee13 #DilBechara
📸: BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. 🤍🎶 It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! ❤️ Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it! 🙌🏻☺️
Kal celebrate kijiye, love, life aur Sushant ko - Ek Aur Baar, aur phir hamesha ke liye baar baar. Manny aur Kizie Ke saath.❤️🙏 At the #WorldTelevisionPremiere of #DilBechara August 9 at 8pm on @StarPlus. #DilBecharaOnStarPlus #SushantSinghRajput 🙏🙌🏻 @castingchhabra @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @arrahman
Moments. Memories. Experiences. Learning. Creation. Liberation. Unison. Yet another one of the endless moments I’d do anything to relive : Manny, Kizie, Ma-Baba and Durgesh Bhaiya sit down to workshop & do a reading of their favourite script, Dil Bechara. ❤️🙏 #ThinkingOfYou #JusticeForSushant #CBIForSSR Thank you for sharing. Posted @withregram • @castingchhabra Reading #workshop #BTS @sushantsinghrajput 🙏@sanjanasanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13 @durgesh.kumar.14289210 😊 best days #dilbechara #jamshedpur
Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra it was the Hindi remake of the film The Fault In Our Stars.
Apart from Dil Bechara, Sushant gained recognition for a lot of his performances in films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che!.