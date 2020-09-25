2 months of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi shares emotional post in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96 Sanjana shared an emotional post for Sushant

It has been more than 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. But his family, fans and friends keep sharing pictures and videos of the late actor in his memory. Recently, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi uploaded an emotional post for Sushant after their film Dil Bechara completed 2 months.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video in the loving memory of Sushant. The video comprises the stills and clips from the scenes of the film. She captioned her post saying:

"#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory."

Sanjana Sanghi has been actively sharing BTS pictures and videos with Sushant from the sets of her film. Also, the actress has posted a lot of posts in the memory of the late actor.

Take a look at the old posts of Sanjana Sanghi here;

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra it was the Hindi remake of the film The Fault In Our Stars.

Apart from Dil Bechara, Sushant gained recognition for a lot of his performances in films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che!.

