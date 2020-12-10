Music composer Narendra Bhide passes away at 47

Image Source : TWITTER/@RJSHRU Narendra Bhide passes away

Narendra Bhide, who had composed music for several Marathi films, died of a heart attack in Pune on Thursday morning, his family members said. He was 47. His demise has left the entire Marathi industry in a state of shock. Bhide had composed music for "Harishchandrachi Factory", "Mulshi Pattern" and several other films.

Bhide, popularly known among friends as Babdya. He was a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb and Chhota Gandharva, among others.

Bhide is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

Bhide was well-known for his popular Marathi songs in films like 'Deool Band' (2015), 'Bioscope' (2015) 'Chi Va Chi Sau Ka', 'Ubuntu' (2017), 'Hampi' (2017), 'Lathe Joshi' (2018), 'Pushpak Vimaan' (2018), 'Mulshi Pattern' '66 Sadashiv' and many more. He also composed music for plays like Kon Mhanta Takka dila, Makdachya Hati Champagne, Katkon Trikon and Godi Gulabi.

The upcoming film Sarsenapati Hambirrao was the last film that he composed music for.