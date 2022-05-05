Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mother's Day 2022: Luka Chuppi to Aisa Kyun Maa, Bollywood songs to make your mommy feel special

Mother's Day 2022: Celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May, Mother's Day happens to be a special occasion to celebrate the indomitable spirit of mothers. This year May 8 will mark the celebration of Mother's Day. Since the day is just around the corner, we know you must be busy planning to pamper them with gifts. This is why we have just the right fix for all those wanting to pamper their moms with the best. Buying gifts is passe, you need to give the surprise a personal touch and there is no better option than dedicating a beautiful Bollywood song for them. When words fall short, music comes to the rescue! And this is where Bollywood comes to our rescue as we have a number of songs to choose from. Just in case you have a Bollywood 'keeda' inside you and wish to do something 'hatke' for your mumma darling, here's a list of 10 Hindi and English songs to your rescue.

1. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

Movie: Raja Aur Runk (1968)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal

2. Mumma

Movie: Dasvidaniya

Singer: Kailash Kher

3. Luka Chuppi

Movie: Rang De Basanti

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

4. Aisa Kyun Maa

Movie: Neerja

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

5. Tareefan

Movie: Veere Di Wedding

Singer: Nikhita Gandhi

6. The Best Day

Singer: Taylor Swift

7. Mother

Singer: Kacey Musgraves

8. Mom

Singer: Meghan Trainor

9. Meri Maa

Movie: YAARIYAN

Singer: K.K.

10. Maa

Movie: Taare Zameen Par

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan