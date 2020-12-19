Mirchi Lagi Toh song teaser out: You can't afford to miss Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's cute chemistry

Image Source : YOUTUBE The teaser of Coolie No 1 song titled 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' is out.

The teaser of Coolie No 1 song titled 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' is out. The song is a recreated version of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's iconic number from the original film that was released back in 1995. The teaser gave its fans a sufficient glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's cute chemistry and how they managed a style upgrade to the original song.

While the original song was shot at a street side market in Mumbai’s Chowpatty, the new song has been shot at a fancy mall side. The teaser features Varun and Sara in vibrant hues of pinks and blues. The song was originally crooned by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu and the recreated version also will have their voices with music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Sameer.

Lijo George - Dj Chetas have added their own punch to the original rendition with additional vocals by Sara and Poonam Tiwari.

Watch the teaser here:

Coolie No 1 will see Varun in place of Govinda and Sara in the place of Karisma. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of his own 1995 film of the same name. It will premiere on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The Bollywood film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

The makers had earlier released a peppy track titled ‘MummyKassam’. Created by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is a perfect mix of melody and powerful vocals by Udit Narayan, Monali Thakur and Rapper IKKA Sin.