Iulia Vantur and Yo Yo Honey Singh recreate Asha Bhosle's 'Yai Re', says 'I feel incredibly honoured'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Iulia Vantur and Yo Yo Honey Singh recreate Asha Bhosle's ai Re

Actress and singer Iulia Vantur is winning hearts with her latest hit single Yai Re. The song features and is sung by Iulia and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Ever since its release, the song has been in the news for all the right reasons, be it the direction, music, screenplay or choreography. Even the amazing screen presence of Iulia Vantur and Yo Yo Honey Singh who were paired for the first time for this song was phenomenal. The song is a perfect choice for this party season and you will surely not stop grooving to it.

Iulia Vantur is a professionally trained singer and has given us chartbusters like Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain, Veere, Main Chala, Tera Tha Tera Hoon, Selfish, Party Chale on, Harjai and many more. This time she has smitten us with her vocals in the song 'Yai Re'. The original song was sung by the veteran singer Asha Bhosle in the 90's classic film, 'Rangeela'. The audience is awestruck and is raving about how well she has sung the song.

Talking about Asha Bhosle being a constant inspiration Iulia said, "Back home in Romania when I would listen to Indian songs, Asha Ji's were among the first I heard and I instantly fell in love with her voice. Among my favourite songs by her are 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and 'Yeh Mera Dil' which I can listen to on loop. And now that I got the opportunity to recreate 'Yai Re' which was also sung by Asha Ji ,I feel incredibly honoured."

Yai Re is a superhit chartbuster with soaring views of 26 million. Get your dancing shoes ready to groove to the party anthem of the year.

Latest Entertainment News