Happy Janmashtami 2021: Enjoy on Lord Krishna's birthday by listening to these 10 Bhojpuri hit songs

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth carnation of Lord Vishnu. The day falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 30. For those unversed, Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight and therefore the celebration takes place for two days. People celebrate with dance performances and dramas and some even memorize Raas Lila or Krishna Lila. Bhajan and devotional songs are also marked important since the Krishna-Bhakts play them for two days during various events that are held like Dahi Handi.

Bollywood has a list of songs based on not just Janmashtami but also Lord Krishna. Not only this but the Bhojpuri industry too has a number of tracks especially curated for the auspicious occasion. In case you are interested to add them to your playlist for this year's Janmashtami, then you can check the list below. Thank us later!

1. Kanha Happy Birthday to You by Kanchan Yadav K.Y

2. Murali Ki Dhun by Khesari Lal Yadav

3. Mathura Mein Janme Kanhiya by Antra Singh Priyanka

4. Janmashtami Manayengey by Khesari Lal Yadav

5. Le Gayil Jaan Kanhaiya Bansi Bajake by Akshara Singh

6. Gokul Me Bajela Badhaiya by Sanjay Lal Yadav

7. Kanha Teri Muraliya by Karishma Rathore

8. Kanhaiya Ke Janamwa Nu Ho by Raj Yadav

9. Kanha Ko Teeka Laga Do by Guddu Pathak

10. Kanha Bada Satavela by Sonu Rajbhar