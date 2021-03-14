Grammy Awards 2021: When and where to watch, performances, nominations

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on March 14 (March 15 in India) at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The awards will be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be hosted by satirical news show host and comedian, Trevor Noah.
When and where to watch it in India?
In India, the Grammy Awards 2021 show can be watched on March 15, 2021, at 5.30 am IST. You can tune in to Grammy’s LIVE feed via Facebook and also visit their official website at CBS.com. The Grammys will also stream on Monday, March 15, 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV.
Performances
The Recording Academy has announced the names of the artistes set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards and the list includes big wigs of the music industry like Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony, which was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards, also features Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, singers Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard and Miranda Lambert.
Nominations
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the Grammy Awards 2021. Beyonce topped the list with 9 nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.
Album Of The Year
Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay, Everyday Life
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, folklore
Record Of The Year, Recognizing Overall Performance On A Song
Beyonce, Black Parade
Black Pumas, Colors
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
Doja Cat, Say So
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
Post Malone, Circles
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Song Of The Year, Recognizing Songwriting
Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted
H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
Harry Styles, Adore You
Woodkid, Goliath
Best Rap Album
D Smoke, Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
Nas, King's Disease
Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory
Best Rock Album
Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Grace Potter, Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck, Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
Bebel Gilberto, Agora
Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
