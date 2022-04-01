Grammys 2022: When and where to watch, nominee and performers list, everything about music's biggest night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RECORDINGACADEMY Grammy Awards 2022 will be held in Las Vegas

Highlights Grammy Awards are in its 65th year this year

BTS, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Rodrigo and many more are going to perform at Grammys

Grammys 2022 can be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app from 5.30 am on Monday

The biggest night in music, Grammy Awards 2022 is all set to take place on April 3 (April 4 in India). The awards venue relocated to MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas for the first-time ever with several artists who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste. The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant in January. Last year, the Grammys had a music festival vibe with parts of the show held outdoors in an intimate in-person setting with music artists mixed with pre-taped performances. This time around, Grammys are going back to normal.

Here we bring to you everything about the upcoming awards night, from nominee and performer's list to who is expected to win in major categories and much more.

When is Grammys 2022 night?

On April 3 (April 4 in India)

Who is hosting Grammys?

Trevor Noah

When and where to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

If you want to watch the Grammys in India, the ceremony will be available to stream live on April 4, from 5.30 am on the Sony Liv app.

List of performers at Grammys 2022

Current Grammy Awards nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo, will perform during the night. Brandi Carlile, Batiste, Silk Sonic, HER, Chris Stapleton, Leslie Odom Jr are also all set to take the stage. It’s still unclear whether the Foo Fighters will take the stage following the recent death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The nominees for Grammys 2022

The nominees include today's most innovative artists, including Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and many others.

The multitalented Jon Batiste enters the Grammys as the leading nominee with 11 in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Grammys will introduce its expanded 10 nominees in three major genres- record, album and song of the year. The growing categories will make the competition stronger but could make choosing a winner a lot tougher.

For album of the year, the Recording Academy expanded the category’s eligibility for any featured artists, producers, songwriters and engineers- even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the project. That means there could be a large amount of winners on stage, depending on who wins.