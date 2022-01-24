Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SONY MUSIC INDIA Gehraiyaan song 'Doobey' loaded with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's sizzling chemistry

After the first trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan was out, fans can't seem to stop talking about the chemistry between the lead stars, especially Deepika and Siddhant. The two actors will be showcasing an 'infidelity' angle in the movie and the first song from the film Doobey gives a glimpse of what may be in store for the viewers.

The song marks the first phase of falling in love. Deepika's character Alisha and Zain, played by Siddhant are much in love and can't seem to be away from each other. Even when distance separates them, they are seen conversing and texting on the phone and flirting with each other. There are some instances of the two actors locking their lips. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry looks natural and will surely set the screen on fire when the film is out on OTT.

At Gehraiyaan trailer event, Deepika was all praise for Shakun Batra for creating a safe and secure environment, especially for the film's intimate scenes. "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs," she had said. The film's makers have roped in filmmaker Dar Gai to serve as the intimacy director.

Designed by Ankur Tewari, Doobey is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF and Savera. It is written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.



Speaking of the first song from the album, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”



Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”



Gehraiyaan also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.