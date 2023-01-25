DJ Greff reveals his plans for 2023, promises new music and performances

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DJ Greff reveals his plans for 2023

DJ Greff, aka, Yugesh Madhwani has been leading the EDM scene in the country. The Mumbai-based artist has found great success through independent single releases and energetic live sets. In this past decade, he has played many memorable gigs. From clubs to concerts, DJ Greff has left his mark everywhere. He has opened for EDM greats like Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, David Guetta, KSHMR, and Hardwell. He has also played at the Sunburn festival and EVC Festival. Now, he is looking forward to a musical 2023.

DJ Greff, revealed that he has 2-3 songs lined up for this year and will be released soon. His earlier studio releases have always caused a buzz on the internet. His previous singles, “Shaam”, “Black Butter”, and “Don’t Know Shit” were huge viral sensations received well by listeners and critics alike.

Meanwhile, DJ Greff bid adieu to 2022 with a bash. His NYE event was attended by over 2000 people and was a gala full of good music and hope.

2023, is a breath of fresh air and is shaping up to be a happening year for DJ Greff. Reportedly, he is back in the studio and has immersed himself into making new music and perfecting old ideas. Knowing his creative process, anything he produces will be rich, and layered listening experience. He is also working on plans for live performances to play new music and explore new themes.

