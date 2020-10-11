Dhvani Bhanushali’s popular song ‘Vaaste’ crosses 1 billion mark on YouTube

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHVANIBHANUSHALI22 Dhvani Bhaushali shares post for her song 'Vaaste' on her Instagram

Dhvani Bhanushali is on cloud nine as her popular song ‘Vaaste’ has now crossed one billion views on YouTube. Yes, the song which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi also has Nikhil D'Souza’s voice in it.

Dhvani took to Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. An emotional Dhvani was seen thanking people for making the song a success. She captioned the video: "'Vaaste' has changed my life! Thankyou to one and all #vaaste #onebillion."

Meanwhile, Tanishk Bagchi expressed that he was humbled by the love that the song has been receiving. Sharing his excitement, he said: "I am humbled by all the love that I've been receiving. 'Vaaste' holds a very special place in my heart."

Tanishk further added,

"We had set out to create a song that could resonate with the youth of the country but the way it has gone on to break records is overwhelming."

Earlier, the romantic track was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Speaking exclusively to India TV Dhvani had said, "The response 'Vaaste' received on home turf has been unprecedented. With the recent IFPI Global Music report, we are ecstatic that the song has even managed to make an impact on the international music landscape. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. I also want to thank the entire team who made this song a success including Tanishk Bagchi, who did a fantastic job with the composition and Radhika Rao who directed the music video."

Meanwhile, on the front, Dhvani released the song ‘Jeetenge Hum’ during lockdown, which she shot at home with her father Vinod Bhanushali. The song is dedicated to those who are helping people to fight against the global pandemic.

With inputs from IANS

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage