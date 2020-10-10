Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DHVANIBHANUSHALI22 Dhvani Bhanushali promises to show a different side of her in 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali has won a lot of fans as a singer in less than two years since her launch in 2018. Next year, she promises to show a different side to her creativity as a musical artiste. Be it Bollywood songs or pop singles like "Dilbar" or "Vaaste" respectively, she has delivered many hit. The lockdown, she says, gave her an opportunity to polish her skills as an overall artiste.

"We were at home spending time with family. I was focusing on 'riyaaz' and learning music. I started learning music late. So, it was a good time for me to focus on the learning part, and I was trying to make songs. Hopefully, next year we will have something," Dhvani told IANS.

Asked if she got a chance to write her own songs too, she said: "I was working on it. That's one side of me that I haven't shown yet. They (the songs) should be ready by 2021."

Before that, she will be dropping a new single in November.

"The year will end with a bang and then start with another bang," she quipped.

Dhvani recently released a new song, "Baby girl", which also features singer Guru Randhawa. It was shot in Goa last month.

"I was really scared. You know going to a completely different city, meeting so many people (amidst the pandemic). The risk was there but you have to work. It was a lot of fun and done with all the precautions. We were constantly sanitising," she said.

The colourful music video has her dancing and acting, too.

"My life has been about music videos, but since it was with Remo (D'souza) sir, it was a big opportunity. I was really excited. Even Guru was there. I had to match up to him," said Dhvani.

She enjoys featuring in music videos, but acting in a film is not her dream right now.

"For now, I want to focus on my music career, be a pop star and then branch out if I am good enough. It's not easy to do a three-hour film. Doing different scenes is a different ball game. You need some sort of a training. So I would need some time," said the singer.

She is also eagerly waiting to get back on stage. "I need to do shows and meet fans, but not put people's lives at risk. Unless precautions are taken, I wouldn't do it," she said.

