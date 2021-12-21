Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NORAFATEHI Dance Meri Rani OUT: Nora Fatehi's dance steps in Guru Randhawa's song will leave your jaws wide open

Nora Fatehi is one again back with her sizzling dance steps in the recently released song-- 'Dance Meri Rani.' It is sung by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, the song is a composition of Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics written by Rashmi Virag. The upbeat track directed by Bosco Leslie Martis features the actress in a gorgeous mermaid avatar and was released today by the makers. The announcement of the song was made by both Nora and Guru on Instagram. While sharing the post, Guru wrote, "We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in." Nora captioned the same as, "Its out! #dancemerirani link in bio !"

The song happens to be the second collaboration between the two artists as they were earlier seen together in the song 'Naach Meri Raani.' The song begins with Nora in her mermaid attire sitting on the beach. Soon she is discovered by Guru who touches her and turns her into a woman.

What caught the eyeballs of many was the fact that Nora in one of her looks resembled Shakira from her iconic songs Hips Don't Lie and Whenever Wherever.

Few of her Africans fans even commended her for the trying out African dance steps. A person wrote, "As an African who adores Indian music and movies, as most Africans do, I feel so proud of seeing Nora incorporating and introducing African dances or even music to India. It makes me so happy. Keep going forward Nora love, I will always root for you." While another one said, "Another wrote, "I absolutely love the Afro inspired dancing. Nora killed it as usual."

Watch the full song here and decide for yourself!

The makers in a statement revealed that Nora who is quite dedicated to her art had to be carried around on a stretcher on the sets since she was confined in her mermaid costume that restricted her movements.

Prior to this, Nora left everyone impressed with her belly dancing skills in her song 'Kusu Kusu' from John Abraham's latest release 'Satyamev Jayate 2.'