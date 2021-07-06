Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THESHILPASHETTY Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song out! Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey flaunt sassy moves in Hungama 2 song

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty treats fans with 'old wine in a new bottle' as her song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 drops on YouTube. On Tuesday, Shilpa announced the song in which she can be seen grooving with Javed Jafferi's son Meezaan Jaffrey. The duo flaunt sassy moves in the Hungama 2 song. The actress wrote, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle.. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @MeezaanJ’s heart." She revealed that the song has been dedicated to ace choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away last year. She added, "An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji..."

On the other hand, Meezaan tweeted, "Ab pura desh pagal hoga, deewana hoga, aa gaye hai hum sabke dil churane!." In the reprised version of the song, Shilpa and Meezaan recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the original song.

Watch Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 here-

The song, a recreation of her popular number in the 1994 hit "Main Khiladi Tu Anadi", features in Shilpa Shetty's upcoming comedy Hungama 2. On Monday, the actress took to social media and shared a small video clip of the song. "After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude," wrote Shilpa Shetty on Instagram.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging the dance reality show Super dancer Chapter 3. She was last seen in the film Apne in 2007. She is making her comeback in films with "Hungama 2". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on July 23 on OTT.

Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.