BTS' Butter out: K-pop band pays tribute to ARMY in new English single, watch video

Image Source : YOUTUBE Still from BTS' song Butter

People across the globe love K-pop band BTS, and the boy band returned love to their fans -- popularly known as ARMY -- in their new song Butter. The song is their second English single following "Dynamite", which released in August last year. The song is a dance pop track that promises to cater the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for. The video was released on Friday and fans are absolutely loving it. The music video begins with vocalist Jungkook singing, “Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover…" as the other band members V, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin and Jimin join him for a monochromatic experience turning into a blast of colours.

In the music video, the band also pays tribute to their fans, by spelling out ‘ARMY’ with their poses. They stunned their global fanbase with this move of theirs. Watch the video:

Recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They also earned a nod at this year's BRIT Awards in the International Group section. BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Beyond The Scene), have gone onto become global icons since their debut in June 2013. The septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 alone, and were also named Time's Entertainer of the Year last year.

The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted).

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.