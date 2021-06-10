Image Source : PR FETCHED Armaan Mallik, Arjun Kanungo to Jonita Gandhi: Singers who’s next single we can’t wait for

Many Indian musicians are slowly and steadily making a mark in the international arena. From coming up with singles in English to touring the world and performing, they’re doing it all. They have an immense fan following all over and people keep waiting eagerly to see what they’re coming up next. Armaan Mallik, Arjun Kanungo to Jonita Gandhi, here are 5 such new-age singers whose next single is keeping their fans wide awake.

Armaan Mallik

Armaan Mallik is known as the ‘Prince Of Romance’. He has sung for numerous big stars including the likes of Salman Khan. He has even been featured in the Bill Boards Charts for his international music. His international songs have been received and loved by fans all over.

Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad’s independent music has been playing non-stop on radio stations all over the world. His song has even featured on US President Barack Obama’s list of top 10 songs of 2019. It’s a big honour to break such a barrier and make a mark in the international scenario.

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo is known for his mellifluous voice and his tall dark and handsome good looks. He has been one of the very few young Indian singers who have managed to make a mark with his debut film, Radhe as well. He has been a constant in the international music scenario going to varied countries and performing there and recording new songs there too.

Lisa Mishra

Lisa Mishra is one of the new-age singing sensations who made an indelible mark on social media with her cover songs. Starting from humble beginnings he has gone on to sing for stars like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. She is traveling the world over with her music and making a mark in the international scene with his sensual vocals.

Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi is one of the few female singers in today’s times who has earned millions of views on YouTube just with her cover songs. Not only has she been behind some of the biggest chartbuster hits in Bollywood and regional cinema, but she has also started leaving an impact with her international music presence with her new-age tunes.

We are eagerly awaiting the next singles from these five stars that’re making a huge impact in the international music scenario and taking Indian music to global music listeners.