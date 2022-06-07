Ankit Tiwari’s Dil Todiye out: Asim Riaz's new music video is all about love, heartbreak & betrayal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ BCC MUSIC FACTORY Dil Todiye featuring Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Asma Siddiquee is sung by singer Ankit Tiwari.

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz is back with another music video. After a number of hit songs recently, BCC Music factory dropped their highly anticipated music video titled Dil Todiye. The video also features Asma Siddiquee. The soulful song is sung by singer Ankit Tiwari and produced by Amit Majithia. As the name suggests, ‘Dil Todiye’ is a melancholic track that depicts a story of twisted emotions of a man turned into emotional outbursts after facing infidelity in his relationship. The storyline will give you everything about vulnerability, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Gagan Wadali has composed the song and penned the beautiful lyrics. Meanwhile, the project is managed by 'Occasionz360'. The video was shot beautifully in Delhi to create a parallel storyline to add an intense emotion and to express delicate shadings in the song, while the chemistry between the actors complements the music.

Talking about the song , Asim Riaz shared, "The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics & that’s what moved me when I first heard the song. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through, portraying a war between hearts and I am glad I got to bring the same intense flavor to the song. I had a great time shooting the song with the BCC Music team and Asma, and I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience for our chemistry as well as for the song."

Singer Ankit Tiwari also shared, "Dil Todiye is exceptionally close to my heart and I tried to bring a sense of distinctiveness with all my heart and soul into this one. It was indeed a team and dreamwork with BCC music factory and when artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen. I can't wait to see if the audience will pour love into the song as much as we did while making it."

Watch the song below: