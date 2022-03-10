RRR cast Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt charged astronomical fees for SS Rajamouli directorial?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE The cast of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli

Highlights RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt

The movie is set to be released on March 25

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame

Upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has cine buffs' eyes set on it. It will be released on March 25 and is expected to set the box office on fire. The movie is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and has been mounted on a huge scale. Although the budget of the film has not been officially shared by the makers, the reported salaries of the lead cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan for this movie will give you a sense of how much money is riding on this project.

As per a report in telugu360.com, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were both paid Rs 45 crore for their roles in RRR. Additionally, the report also claims that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who fill feature in it in cameo roles, took home Rs 9 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively. RRR marks both Alia and Ajay's entry into regional cinema. While Alia's character is called Sita, the name of Ajay's character has not been revealed yet. Their respective looks in the movie have been shared earlier by the makers.

The report further shares that Rajamouli holds a lion’s share in the profits of RRR and the film’s producer DVV Danayya shares the rest. As per the reports, the makers already made a decent profit of Rs 300 crores before the release.

RRR promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RRR also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. MM Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.