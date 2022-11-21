Are Manushi Chhillar and businessman Nikhil Kamath dating? Check out

Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Model turned actress Manushi Chhillar is allegedly in a relationship with businessman Nikhil Kamath. Here's what we know.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2022 20:29 IST
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has made a name for herself in the showbiz. She made her debut with the 2022 release Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress-model is quite active on social media and amasses a massive fan following. She often shares a sneak peek into her life with fans. However, when it comes to her personal life, the actress is usually tight-lipped. Now, according to the latest report, Manushi is not single anymore. 

According to the Hindustan Times, Manushi Chhillar is dating businessman Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, who is 35 years old. Reportedly, the two have been dating since 2021. The couple frequently travels together and has kept their relationship under wraps.

The report also states, "The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key." 

The lovebirds recently went to the yoga capital of India, Rishikesh.

For the unversed, Nikhil Kamath tied the knot with Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy, on April 18, 2019. However, the pair split up after just a year and they have been divorced since 2021. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which marked her debut movie. The film couldn't impress the audience at the box office. Now, the actress is set to star in Tehran alongside John Abraham. The movie is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijay. In October, the actress shared a video announcing the film's completion. The action-thriller is slated to release on January 26, 2023. 

