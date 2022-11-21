Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Nora Fatehi recounts slapping her co-star, actress says 'he pulled my hair'

Nora Fatehi remembers an awful incident where she got into a violent dispute with her co-star. Here's what the actress has to say.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2022 19:13 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi recounts slapping her co-star

Nora Fatehi is one of the most prominent celebrities in showbiz. The Canadian actress-model made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 2014 release, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, her popularity has just increased with each passing day, and she has cemented her place in the industry. With her iconic dance numbers like Dilbar Dilbar, Garmi and Manike, she has become a household name in the country. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, An Action Hero. She has been busy with the promotions. Recently, she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she spoke about a terrible incident that occurred to her.

During the show, the actress-model described a heated altercation with a co-star that escalated to the two actually hitting each other. She said, "Once I was shooting Bangladesh and the actor misbehaved with me. I slapped him and he slapped me back. I slapped him again and he pulled my hair. We ended up having a big fight. The director intervened." 

In the film, 'An Action Hero', Nora Fatehi has a dancing track titled 'Jehda Nasha'. It is an official remake of an old track with the same title by Amar. In the video, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in her different attires and fans have already declared it a hit. 

The action-thriller stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the quirky thriller film, which gathered massive responses from the audience. According to the director, the movie is an action film with a twist, and the lead actor has come on board due to the twist.

The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to hit the big screen on December 2.

