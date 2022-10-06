Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth call off divorce? Couple to reunite 9 months after separation: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Dhanush

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth call off divorce? It has been over 9 months that actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa, who also happens to be the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth announced that they have decided to part ways. They have been married for over 18 years. The decision of the couple, who have two sons, Yatra and Linga, came across as a bolt from the blue to the film industry.

Recent media reports and several social media posts claim that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to reconcile their marriage. Reportedly, they have decided to call off the divorce. However, there have been no official statements from either of them.

Fans are overjoyed to hear the reports and have taken to social media to share their excitement. While several wished love and luck to the estranged couple, some hoped Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to get back together too.

Earlier, Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja denied reports about divorce. Kasthuri Raja, in an interview, claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place due to a disagreement, Indian Express reported. “It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple,” the portal quoted Raja as saying.

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways. Both the actor and the director put out a letter, which looked similar for the most part, on their respective social media handles. While Dhanush shared his letter on Twitter, Aishwarya chose Instagram.

In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.

"Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

Aishwaryaa's letter read pretty much the same except for the last line in which she said: "Much love always to you all! Godspeed."

On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"

Latest Entertainment News