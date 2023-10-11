Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda refuses to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Ranbir Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

After reports of Sunny Deol being approached for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, there have also been reports of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya refusing an intrinsic part in the film. Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, the star kid rejected the role of Laxman.

Agastya Nanda did not want to become the 'second fiddle' to another actor at this stage of his career, reports said. For those who landed on the story late, Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix this December.

Reports further stated that Big G's grandson has a lot on his plate right now as he just completed his first film. He is soon to start prepping for Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. Earlier, it was said that Sunny Deol had been approached to play a key role in Ramayana led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The report stated that the Gadar 2 star has been offered to play Lord Hanumana as it is in the early stages of discussion.

About Ramayana

Reports said Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been locked to play Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively. The film is the adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana. This is not the first time when a filmmaker will be adapting the epic. In June this year, Om Raut's Adipurush hit the silver screen. Starring Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the film failed to impress the audience and landed in multiple controversies over its dialogues and portrayal of characters. Following the outrage, Manoj Muntashir issued a public apology for hurting religious sentiments.

