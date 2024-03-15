Oh Young Soo, best known for Squid Game and God of War, sentenced for assault charges

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Oh Young Soo

It seems like trouble for Oh Young Soo is not going to end soon. The actor has been sentenced for the assault charges at the first trial. According to reports, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court has sentenced Oh Young Soo to eight months in prison with a probation period of two years. Reportedly, when Oh Young Soo was asked whether he had any plans to appeal, to which he answered yes.

Oh, Young Soo was charged with inappropriately touching a woman's body without her consent in November 2017 in Daegu, South Korea.

Oh Young Soo gained recognition after starring in the popular series Squid Game. He played the role of Oh Il-nam, an elderly man who is diagnosed with a brain tumour and ultimately turns out to be the main antagonist. Squid Game turned out to be a hit series and received a positive response worldwide. The show tells the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes turn out to be deadly and how to overcome it forms the crux of the story.

Oh Young Soo's other notable works include Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring, A Little Monk, God of War, The Return of Illjimae, Queen of Seondeok, The Soul Guardians and The Happenings among others.

Meanwhile, recently the makers unveiled the first look of Squid Game season 2 and the fans couldn't keep their calm. Along with the clip, the caption read, "History has it- You can never regret a decision with pink hair. Here's the first look at Squid Game Season 2."

