BTS' V stalker arrested in Seoul, singer reassures ARMYs about his condition

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' V

BTS member V stalker was reportedly followed by a stalker into his residential elevator. According to reports, Seoul's Gangnam Police is currently investigating a woman in her 30s for stalking V. It was reported that she ran away after following him into the elevator but left marriage papers. But, the singer's positive personality reassured his fans after the news on WeVerse broke out. He shared a heartwarming picture on social media to make sure that he was okay and doing all right. He also shared some memories on Instagram from his past schedules while preparing for his latest album Layover.

V aka Kim Taehyung didn't have to do it, but this shows how much he cares for his fans and knows they were probably worrying about him.

The news of the stalker has left his fans worried for V. Many took to social media platform to express their anger and worry for BTS member. One user wrote, "The punishment is ridiculous, what makes them think that individual won't do the same things again? She needs to be in JAIL1." Another user wrote, "Taehyung comforting us on weverse like a friend, saying there there it's okay don't worry, wipe your tears when it's he who is a victim here. Oh, Taehyung, the word truly doesn't deserve your sunshine, your light". "The way it just happened yesterday, just after he got back from traveling and in a place that's supposed to be his sanctuary where he could completely relax in", wrote the third user.

Earlier this month, HYBE LABELS had also filed a lawsuit against an online troller who had been spreading malicious comments and hate against V. They have given an official statement saying that they would not tolerate any activities or rumors that would hamper artists' privacy and threaten their safety.

He was recently spotted at Incheon airport where he was rushing to catch a flight to Paris for a scheduled event. A video of him hiding his mustache during live in the plane went viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the cute and adorable reaction. For the unversed, V made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 and has broken several records ever since. He has also been making headlines for being part of the fashion world including Celine and Cartier.

Also read: Lalu Prasad Yadav's biopic to hit silver screens soon | Details here

Also read: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's co-star in towel scene Michelle Lee REVEALS challenges while shooting fight sequence

Latest Entertainment News