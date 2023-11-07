BTS' Jungkook makes an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, performs Standing Next to You

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook with Jimmy Fallon

BTS' Jungkook finally made his solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. The singer discussed his album Golden's titled, theme and his achievements to date. He even shared his experience of being an idol. He also performed his title track Standing Next To You. Jimmy congratulated Jungkook for his accomplishments, talked about his love for cooking noodles, shared a pizza and also learnt a dance step. The singer even thanked ARMYs for standing by him to make him a global star.

As soon as fallontonight shared the performance of Standing Next To You on Instagram, fans took to the comment section to share their love and excitement. One user said, "Ok, he ATE! And the fit is fittin!". Another user said, "The Prince of Pop!! He deserves all recognition for his excellent work. JK may God bless and protect you more and more". The third user said, "He was AWESOME!!! Give him his crown. The Golden Pop King has arrived. I am American. I haven’t seen any entertainer like this since Michael Jackson was on the stage. JK is sooo talented! He’s loved by ARMY and the general public (both young and old) in the US."

They even shared the behind-the-scenes of his performance to show how insanely good he is at what he does. The vocals, the dance, and the presentation are all top-notch. Jungkook recently released his debut album Golden which has guest appearances by Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto and DJ Snake. It was preceded by the singles Seven and 3D, and a third Standing Next To You was released concurrently with the album.

