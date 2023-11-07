'Disturbed and upset': Zara Patel, woman in Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video, reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zara Patel, woman in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video, reacts

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: A day after Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video went viral on social media, Zara Parel, the woman who was seen in the original video responded to the morphed clip. Issuing a statement on Instagram, Patel said that she was deeply disturbed by the incident and urged netizens to verify the authenticity of content before sharing it.

“Hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress’s face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video and I’m deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening. I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Who is Zara Patel?

Zara Patel is a British-Indian Instagram influencer who has gained recognition for her explicit content. She has an impressive following of over 400,000 on Instagram. In her bio, Zara Patel claims that she is a full-time Data Engineer. Alongside her career, Zara is actively involved in producing adult-oriented content. She has even shared a discreet link on her Instagram account, allowing interested individuals to access this specific type of content.

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video

In the video, the Pushpa actor was seen entering an elevator. The video initially showed Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but then her face was replaced with the face of the actor using deepfake technology. However, Rashmika is not the only actress to have been targeted by deepfake technology. Previously, several celebrities like Tom Hanks, Kristen Bell, etc have also been subjected to such incidents.

Rashmika Mandanna has also issued a statement on the incident, tagging the cyber police in her tweet. “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” the actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Deepfake technology

Deepfakes are photos and videos that realistically replace one person’s face with another. Many AI tools are available to Internet users on their smartphones for almost free. The widespread use of deepfake technology has prompted calls for ethical and regulatory guidelines to address the challenges it poses. Efforts are underway to develop tools for detecting deepfake content and raise awareness about its existence. Balancing technological advancement with ethical considerations remains a key challenge as society grapples with the far-reaching implications of this powerful AI-driven tool.

