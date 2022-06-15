'Wait Zendaya is pregnant?' Twitter is confused after Spider-Man actress' video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are in a relationship

Is Zendaya pregnant? The Euphoria star is one of the most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood and ever since she and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland have made their romance public, all the fans are shipping them. Now, speculations rose fast on Twitter about Zendaya and Tom's 'baby' and whether the news of Zendaya's pregnancy is real or a rumour is confusing the fans big time.

How Zendaya's pregnancy rumour started?

An online rumor spread that Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland's baby. A viral trend tricking people on TikTok crossed social media platforms and led to many more memes and jokes on Twitter, with many believing the news about the Holywood celebrity couple. Zendaya became a trending topic because of the rumor.

Fans believe TikTok over Zendaya pregnancy rumour

On TikTok, people actually believed fake stories about Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Holland. In the said video, a fetus is seen with Zendaya's Instagram account sharing it. Kris Jenner pops up on screen to troll the watcher and confirms the story was a hoax.

Zendaya memes go viral on social media

Fans took to social media to express disappointment over the fake news. The 25-year-old actress has experience as a pop star also, first working on covers including the likes of Katy Perry's Hot n Cold as part of Kidz Bop in 2009, before making her TV debut as a teen in Disney Channel's Shake It Up.

Tom Holland is Mr Zendaya?

A fashion publication published a story on Holland where they mentioned him as Mr Zendaya. This was followed by several others calling him by this nickname as well. #Tomdaya fans are really liking this pet name for Holland.