Watch all Super Bowl 2022 trailers here; from Doctor Strange 2, Moon Knight, Jurassic World and more

Super Bowl 2022 trailers

Super Bowl 2022 was a treat for film buffs as the sporting extravaganza saw the release of a number of trailers, teasers and special TV spots. Most anticipated titles to debut in the coming months namely Doctor Strange 2, The Lord of the Rings web show, new outing of the Jurassic World franchise and Marvel web show Moon Knight among many more occupied spots during Super Bowl LVI.

Talking of film trailers that debuted in the week were Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World: Dominion, Jordan Peele’s next horror movie Nope, and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are speculating that the Marvel film will not only bring old characters like Dr Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch but may also connect X-Men. Some also speculate that it may include some characters from Mr Marvel. Sandra Bullock's The Lost City and Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project trailers were also released.

Whereas, on the TV and web show front, Amazon’s mega-budget outing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also unveiled its first teaser trailer. Disney Plus’ latest Marvel show, “Moon Knight” with Oscar Isaac in the lead also premiered at Super Bowl 2022.

With these and more watch all Super Bowl 2022 trailers here:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness​ Super Bowl 2022 trailer

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Super Bowl 2022 trailer

Jurrasic World: Dominion Super Bowl 2022 trailer

Moon Knight Super Bowl 2022 trailer

The Lost City Super Bowl 2022 trailer

The Adam Project Super Bowl 2022 trailer

Sonic 2 Super Bowl 2022 trailer

Nope Super Bowl 2022 trailer