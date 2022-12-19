Titanic turns 25: Remembering Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet's 1997 film with some crazy unknown facts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Titanic

Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was released over two decades ago in 1997 and featured a heartbreaking tale of two lovers. The sinking of the Titanic is still one of the biggest tragedies in our history. Which was considered the celebration of new achievements, Titanic hit an ice berg in the North Atlantic Ocean and sank with hundreds of people onboard. People still feel the chills down their spine when they watch the film Titanic which is based on the real incident. It won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song and more.

For those who missed watching the movie, towards the end, Jack and Rose find a floating raft after the ship's fatal crash into an iceberg. Only Rose could fit on it as the raft was unstable and Jack froze to death in the chilling waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Let’s celebrate the 25 years of Titanic by knowing 1997 released film's unknown facts

The nude sketch of Rose wearing the Heart of the Ocean was actually done by the film's director, James Cameron The elderly couple filmed lying in bed together as the Titanic sinks are based on the real couple who founded Macy's James Cameron spent more time on the actual Titanic than any of the original passengers The film cost about $200 million to make – that's over $1 million per minute of screen time A comment from Neil deGrasse Tyson prompted James Cameron to change an important scene in the movie after it was released Actual Beluga caviar was used in the film's first-class dining room scenes. One of the movie's most iconic lines was improvised on the spot On one of the last days of shooting, someone reportedly spiked the cast and crew's chowder with PCP Leonardo DiCaprio frequently brought his pet lizard onto the set According to science, Jack could have fit on the door with Rose. A 3D version of 'Titanic' came out in 2012. Titanic is 3rd on the list at the global box office with $2.2 billion. Of that, $659.4 million is from North America and $1.542B from overseas. Cameron's Avatar is the top movie of all time worldwide.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a remastered version of the film will be released in cinemas on Valentine's Day next year. According to Deadline, the film will be distributed by Disney internationally beginning on February 10, 2023, and the remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate.

