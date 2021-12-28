The Book of Boba Fett: Actors to look out for in new series from the Star Wars franchise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBOOKOFBOBAFETT Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

After thrilling fans for decades with the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilms Ltd is expanding its titular Star Wars universe by closely reflecting on its vast platter of intriguing characters. Following the astounding success of The Mandalorian series, the adventures of Boba Fett are being taken further in the most-awaited upcoming series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The notorious bounty hunter is back to take the audience on a riveting journey across the galaxy as he takes over Jabba The Hutt’s empire in Tatooine and establishes himself as a new ruler of the underworld. Here’s a look at some of the characters revealed to be part of Boba Fett’s new adventure. Watch the series exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Reprising the role of Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison brings alive the much loved bounty hunter. However, in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, he will be seen in a larger role in a new avatar where he takes over the criminal underworld of the Star Wars galaxy and wishes to rule it with respect and not fear unlike Jabba The Hutt.

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand

Boba Fett’s mercenary friend and assassin, Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen is expected to continue being Boba Fett’s confidante in the latest series. The character was last seen in Mandalorian alongside Boba Fett as she helped him take over Jabba The Hutt’s throne.

Jennifer Beals as a Twi’lek

Very little is known about this character except for the fact that she belongs to the alien race of Twi’lek. Gorgeously draped in capes and metal crafted headgear, she is expected to play a pivotal role in Boba Fett’s journey in the latest series.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar 29th December onwards to catch the latest adventures of Boba Fett’s across the galaxy in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu