Shang-Chi's Simu Liu criticises Mandarin inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's Moon Knight character

Ethan Hawke plays cult leader Arthur Harrow in Marvel Studios mini series Moon Knight, streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Simu Liu of Shang-Chi criticised Marvel Studios for Mandarin inaccuracy in the show. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2022 19:17 IST
Simu Liu criticises Moon Knight over Mandarin inaccuracy

The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu has criticised the Mandarin inaccuracies on the Disney+ series "Moon Knight". The MCU star, 32, took to social media to point out the pronunciation issues in “Moon Knight” character Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke.

“Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher," Liu tweeted after the latest episode shows Ethan Hawke’s character Arthur speaking Mandarin to one of his cult followers, played by Miriam Nyarko.

Liu’s Twitter followers agreed, with one fan commenting, “YES. EXACTLY. @MarvelStudios what happened here? What is this?? For those wondering, there were ZERO Mandarin/Chinese words spoken.”

Another user wrote, “As someone who has been studying Mandarin for a good while, I was incredibly confused watching that scene. That wasn’t Mandarin, which is weird, because the MCU did a good job with Mandarin in Shang-Chi.” 

