Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings: Sneak-peek into mind-blowing action of Marvel's film

Marvel's first all Asian based cast is shattering all records ahead of its global release. Given the strong buzz that it has created among superhero fans, the film is touted as a brilliant film that needs no explaining. What makes Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings all the more exciting is its authentic martial arts and the mind-boggling action sequences that are unlike any Marvel film before.

With various influences of Kung Fu from Jackie Chan films, legendary films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the film also keeps in mind the authenticity of the genre by staying true to it. In the recently released behind-the-scenes video from the studios, one can see how it was important for the entire team for MCU’s first Asian superhero to be the master of Kung fu, but at the same time showcase how his story is so much more than just that. Take a look here:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.