Oscars 2022 nominations: When and Where to watch, what to expect & more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be unveiling the official list of Oscars nominees in major categories for the 94th award season on February 8. The nomination announcements will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Like the previous years, all eyes will be on the Best Film, Best Actor (Male and Female) and the Best Director nods. As we wait for the Academy Awards nominees list to be out, we take a look at what to expect going into the announcements. We also mention details for fans who would want to watch the nomination announcement live.

When will Oscars 2022 nominations be announced?

Oscar nominations will be announced today, i.e. Tuesday at 6.30 pm IST.

Where to watch Oscars 2022 nominations?

The Oscar 2022 nominations will be announced via a live stream, which you can watch on Oscars.org, ABC, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

When is the Oscars 2022 ceremony?

Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday but the ceremony, where the winners will be announced, is to be held on March 27.

What to expect from Oscars 2022 nominations?

This time, 10 movies will vie for Best Film nod. Streamer Netflix is going in strong with three contenders-- The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up” and Tick, Tick ... Boom!. Apple has CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth in the running while Amazon is represented with Being the Ricardos. Two films that premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max-- Dune and King Richard are also the favourites. Only two theatrical releases Licorice Pizza and Belfast are the contenders.

Will box office hits get Best Film nod?

Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, which gave theaters a new lease of life in the pandemic, are also in the running for Best Film nod. Will popular films woo the Academy?

India connect to Oscars 2022

In the running for Best International Film category are Indian entries Jai Bhim, Marakkar: Lions of the Arabian Sea and India Sweet and Spices that have been named among the 276 films in the category. The Documentary feature Writing With Fire is also in the running in the Best Documentary Film category.

Best Actor (Female) favourites

Among the favorites in Best Actor (Female) category are Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Cruz, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza).

Best Actor (Male) favourites

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up), Nicolas Cage (Pig) and Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley) are the top contenders in the category.

