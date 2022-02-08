Oscars 2022 nominations: Fans root for Suriya's Jai Bhim in Best Film category

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/2D_ENTERTAINMENT Suriya's Jai Bhim is in the running for Best Film among 276 titles

Highlights Jai Bhim and Marakkar are among 276 titles vying for a Best Film nod at Oscars 2022

Jai Bhim stars Suriya as a lawyer. The movie also featured on Oscars YouTube channel

Jai Bhim is directed by TJ Gnanavel and has an IMDb rating better than Hollywood classics

Movie buffs will be waiting with bated breath for the Oscars nominations announcement on the evening of Tuesday, February 8. Fans in India have a reason to look forward to the live stream as Suriya's critically acclaimed feature film Jai Bhim is amongst the 276 titles that will be eyeing the shortlist for the Best Film category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, which will be presented in a ceremony on March 27. There will be 10 titles entering the shortlist in Best Film category at the Oscars.

Also read: Oscars 2022 nominations: When and Where to watch, what to expect & more

Jai Bhim has been the talking point ever since it premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. The TJ Gnanavel courtroom drama has also been featured in the Oscars YouTube page in the Scene at The Academy segment, which focuses on filmmakers and artists talking about the evolution and breakdown of a scene.

In the lead-up to the Academy announcing its nominations for Oscars 2022, fans of Suriya trended the hashtag 'Jai Bhim' on Twitter. They are hoping that it gets an Oscar nod and makes it to the shortlist. Check out some fan reactions rooting for Suriya's Jai Bhim here.

The Jai Bhim Oscar nominations hopes have been amplifying after a tweet by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. New York Times Awards Season Columnist Kyle Buchanan tweeted a question to Coley. He asked her, "Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning?" Responding to the question, Coley said, "Jai Bhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one."

Coley's reply has triggered huge excitement in the Tamil film industry circles and fans of Suriya. However, she claimed that she does not have any "insider information". The hard-hitting courtroom drama Jai Bhim has been making waves in India and internationally. If it makes it past the longlist, it will a huge honour for the Tamil film industry and India. Apart from Jai Bhim, Priyadarshan's Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), featuring Mohanlal in the lead, is also on the list of 276 movies eligible for this year's Academy Awards.

(With IANS inputs)