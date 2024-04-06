Lauren Graham remembers late actor Matthew Perry, says 'still hard to believe'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Matthew Perry died in October last year.

Friends fame Matthew Perry, who passed away last year in October, still lives in the hearts of millions. One of his friends actor and author Lauren Graham, recently remembered the late actor while speaking to an audience at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC. She hosted a question and answer session during her 'Have I Told You This Already?' book tour. "It's still really hard to believe," Graham said of Perry's death. The Friends actor died in his Los Angeles-area home on October 28, 2003, due to the acute effects of ketamine, according to an autopsy report. He was 54.

"While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was almost in my life," Graham said, adding that Perry was also "a friend and a constant." "We would stretch for a year, then he would come back into my life, and he had just come back into my life last year," she explained before sharing what Perry bought her for her birthday that March.

Graham stated that the actor had sent her "a pickleball set" on her special day. As the audience laughed, she smiled and shared her fond memories. "He's like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, 'Be older, " she said, calling his death "a terrible loss." Perry had once referred to Graham as "one of my favourite people" during a question and answer session of his own for his show 'The Odd Couple'. "We have great chemistry when working together and it's fun to work with a close friend," he said.

The 'Evan Almighty' actor spoke about Perry on CBS Mornings a month after his death, "No one made me laugh as hard. Just tears, streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend. The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received-- and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life's work kind of became, 'How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'" she said.

Graham added that Perry "was so pleased" that he had been contributing in that way, which made him "really happy," according to People.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar recalls how stunt shoots cost over Rs 3 cr per day

Also Read: Snake Venom Case: Noida Police files 1,200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav among seven others