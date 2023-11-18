Kanye West and Bianca Censori taking break from marriage after intervention of friends? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori are taking a break from their marriage reportedly because her family has been begging her to leave him due to his controlling behaviour. According to reports, the pair are spending time apart, neither have filed any sort of divorce papers.

Bianca's family has reportedly never been a fan of Kanye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.Bianca and Kanye have been inseparable ever since and have been traveling together for months, but fans have expressed concern over how he treats her.

According to reports, source close to them have told, "He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.” A former employee of Kanye, Tony Saxon, reportedly said that Bianca was helpless. Tony is suing Kanye for alleged labour law violations, but he knew Bianca before he knew Kanye. He also said, "Bianca was helpless in all of this with with Ye. And Bianca had a way different way, different dynamic than I suppose she does now. Bianca really wanted to be an architect. That's why she came out here. That's why you pulled her out of Australia."

Amid the rumours that Kayne West and Bianca Censori were married in a non-legally binding ceremony, it has recently been reported that the couple is legally married. The couple was married on 20 December 2022 which is just one month after West's divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Also Read: David Beckham expresses gratitude to SRK, Sonam Kapoor, 'Special way to end my first visit to India'

Also Read: Indian Idol partial? Amit Sana raises questions about season 1 finale; Abhijeet Sawant reacts

Latest Hollywood News