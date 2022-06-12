Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RE_RANK Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Day 2: Chris Pratt's film witnesses a good jump

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Day 2: Director Colin Trevorrow's film 'Jurassic World: Dominion' made its way to the big screens this week. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film has opened well owing to mixed responses and word of mouth. It is well known that the Jurassic World franchise has till now not witnessed huge openings but the last two films have scored huge numbers through long runs. In 1994, the dubbing of the film helped in securing a good business. The talks about the film began before its release in the country. The first-day collections were average and it was believed that the film shall gain momentum in the coming days. Well, the latest report states that the film which raked in around 8 crore managed to garner a box office figure of 11-12 crore on its second day.

A report in Box Office India previously stated, "The film should show good growth over the weekend as the family audiences come out. A opening day number is very similar to the the 2015 film of the franchise which is the biggest one in India till date but that film sustained superbly well."

BO added, "Jurassic World Dominion had paid previews on Thursday which also did well with collections looking to be around 3.75 crore nett plus and these collections came only after 4pm as that was when shows started. The film will also score well on Saturday and Sunday."

The film begins from the ending of the last movie 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,' in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world. The film was one of the much-awaited projects of this year and is filled with dino action and nostalgia. The film, from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise that began in 2015.

'Dominion' includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard and also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.