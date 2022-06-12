Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANBOXFICE Vikram Box Office: Kamal Haasan's film continues to impress, set to become 2nd highest grosser Tamil film

Vikram Box Office Collection Day 9: Kamal Haasan starrer action film, ever since its release has been entertaining the audience to the fullest. Not only did it receive an amazing response from the critics but is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. The same is evident from the numbers that it has collected till now. For the unversed, the movie co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, in just one week, crossed a collection of Rs 100 crore. Apart from that, it has become the highest Tamil grosser of 2022 and also the 6th highest-grossing film in the regional film industry. If reports are to be believed, Vikram is all set to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time worldwide. Speaking about the collections of day 9, it is being said that the film raked in 18-20 Crore gross worldwide.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller released on June 3 and has beaten the collections of Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Sharing the collections, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Vikram $2.425 Million in USA."

Previously, he shared, "At the end of the 1st week, #Vikram has joined the TN ₹ 100 Crs gross club.. A remarkable achievement.. Congratulations #Ulaganayagan."

In Tamil Nadu, the information of the top 3 grossers was shared by Ramesh Bala. He wrote, "TN 2022 Top 3 Grossers till now.. 1. #Valimai 2. #KGFChapter2 3. #Vikram."

The success of the film was celebrated by Chiranjeevi Konidela at his house which was also attended by Kamal Haasan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sharing the pictures from the same he wrote, "Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

Vikram was released on June 3 and happens to be a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan, in the film, is seen playing the role of a retired cop.