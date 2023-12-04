'Heartbreaking': Julia Roberts BREAKS silence on ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry's sudden demise

Matthew Perry, popular as Chandler, left for heavenly abode on October 28. While his fans are still mourning his sudden demise, his ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts broke her silence on the same in a recent interview. For those who are unversed, Roberts played a small role in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. as Chandler's love interest from school.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Roberts said, “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.” Speaking of the show and its cast, the actor further said, "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time. All good thoughts and feelings."
Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry's love story
Perry became friends with Roberts before her guest appearance on season 2 of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about the time he dated Roberts and revealed that he once sent her three dozen red roses and a card, which read, "The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers."
"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," Perry wrote in his memoir.
Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Michael Douglas grooves to Diljit Dosanjh songs with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at IFFI Goa